Charla ‘El caballo, nuestro compañero. Poder o debilidad-Demostración de esquilado y rayado de mulos

LAS CUEVAS DEL CONVENTO ACOGIERON UNA CHARLA SOBRE LOS CUIDADOS BÁSICOS DEL CABALLO, IMPARTIDA POR EL VETERINARIO ANDRÉS ROMERO. LA ACTIVIDAD, GRATUITA, FORMA PARTE DEL PROGRAMA EQUINALH, QUE BUSCA ACERCAR EL MUNDO ECUESTRE A LA CIUDADANÍA. BAJO EL TÍTULO “EL CABALLO, NUESTRO COMPAÑERO: PODER O DEBILIDAD”, SE TRATARON TEMAS COMO LA ALIMENTACIÓN, LA HIGIENE Y EL CABALLO COMO DEPORTISTA. Y CONTINUANDO CON EQUINAL, EL SÁBADO DÍA 20 SELLEVÓ A CABO LA DEMOSTRACIÓN DE ESQUILADO Y RAYADO DE MULOS QUE EL NIÑO PEDRO DE CANILLAS EN EL RECINTO DE LA MOTA. LA ACTIVIDAD, QUE COMENZÓ A LAS 11:00 HORAS Y FUE DE ACCESO GRATUITO, ATRAJO A VECINOS Y VISITANTES INTERESADOS EN CONOCER DE CERCA ESTE ANTIGUO OFICIO.
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
